...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Lynwood Winslow addresses those attending a ceremony to rededicate the Edmundson-Fox Quaker monument at Phelps Point in Hertford, Sunday. The monument, first placed in 1929, had to be relocated about 10 feet back from its former site to accommodate construction of the new S-Bridge over the Perquimans River.
Despite misting rain and a cloud-filled sky, members of the Religious Society of Friends from Perquimans and across the state celebrated the rededication of the Edmundson-Fox Quaker Memorial Monument in Hertford on Sunday.
Located on Phelps Point in the shadow of the new S-bridge, the monument was originally dedicated at the corner of Church and Newby streets in 1929. Construction of the new bridge, however, required the monument to be relocated approximately 10 feet behind its original site.
“This worked out well,” said Lynnwood Winslow of Up River Meeting, who along with Glenn White, spoke at Sunday’s rededication. “We had discussed either moving the monument or placing an addition plaque on the back so people wouldn’t need to stand in the road. This move is great.”
The monument marks the spot where the first religious service on record in North Carolina was held.
“Near this spot William Edmundson, an English Friend, held in May 1672 the first religious service on record in Carolina,” reads the monument’s plaque. “Six months later, George Fox, Founder of the Religious Society of Friends, also visited this section and held meetings among the Colonists. Here were the beginnings of the religious life of a great state.”
Winslow read excerpts from Edmundson’s and Fox’s journals, noting that the weather the two Friends encountered in what later would become Perquimans County was “a little worse during that spring in 1672” than it was on Sunday.
“They landed in Barbados in October, and later went to Antiqua, Nevis and Jamaica before sailing on to Chesapeake Bay and landing in Maryland,” Winslow said. “From there, Fox and others went to New England and Edmundson turned south to Virginia, ‘where things were much out of order.’”
Edmundson, a Quaker missionary, found his way to the home of fellow Quaker Henry Phelps on the banks of the Perquimans River in 1672 and held the first organized service in Hertford.
According to Winslow, Fox traveled to Perquimans, found the new Quaker community “finely settled” and stayed at the Joseph Scott home on the site of what is now the Newbold-White House.
Also on hand for Sunday’s rededication were a number of North Carolina Society of Friends officials, including Anne Olsen, clerk of the North Carolina Friends’ yearly meeting; Etta Florence, representing the Friends Church of North Carolina; Richard Wilcox, clerk of the North Carolina Fellowship of Friends; and pastors Chuck Hartman of Up River Friends and Jeremy Pugh, pastor of Piney Woods Friends.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown and Perquimans Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson also attended the monument’s rededication.
Ceremony attendees were provided a self-guided tour book of historic Quaker sites in Perquimans County. “Historic Quaker Sites” highlights 29 sites in Perquimans, as well as three others in Pasquotank County, and begins with the Edmundson-Fox Monument at Phelps Point.
Among the Quaker sites in Belvidere are the Belvidere Plantation, Belvidere Academy and the Francis H. Nicholson House. The Nicholson House is considered one of the “grandest Queen Anne houses” in Perquimans, according to the book, and currently operates as a restaurant, tea room and gift shop.
Complimentary copies of “Historic Quaker Sites” is available at the Newbold-White House at 151 Newbold White Road, Hertford.