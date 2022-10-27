Despite misting rain and a cloud-filled sky, members of the Religious Society of Friends from Perquimans and across the state celebrated the rededication of the Edmundson-Fox Quaker Memorial Monument in Hertford on Sunday.

Located on Phelps Point in the shadow of the new S-bridge, the monument was originally dedicated at the corner of Church and Newby streets in 1929. Construction of the new bridge, however, required the monument to be relocated approximately 10 feet behind its original site.

