Perquimans County Board of Education Chairman Anne White and first-time candidates Kristy Corprew and Matt Winslow won seats on the county school board in last week's countywide election.
Three of the six school board seats were at stake in the Tuesday, May 17 nonpartisan election and were awarded to the top three vote-getters.
Corprew led the field with 764 votes or 34.73%, Winslow garnered 497 votes or 22.59%, and White had 469 votes or 21.32%.
First-time candidate Brenda Huddleston collected 321 votes or 14.59%, Gracie Felton garnered 76 votes or 3.45% and Dave Silva had 70 votes or 3.18%.
Two members of the current Perquimans Board of Education — Matt Peeler and Amy Spaugh — did not seek re-election.
Corprew said she was "humbled by the support of the people of Perquimans County."
"Thank you for trusting me to serve our students, parents, and teachers," she said. "I’m excited to continue the good things our current board has in place. Congratulations also to Matt Winslow and Anne White — I look forward to working with them."
White said she was pleased with the election results.
"I look forward to working with two great new board members who have the education of all of our students as their top priority," White said. "I am grateful to the variety of residents who voted for me."
Winslow said he is pleased to have been elected, especially given the quality of candidates in the field.
"They were all in my opinion very qualified individuals," he said.
Winslow said he thinks voters responded to his connection to the schools.
"One thing to stand on is just that I have two kids in the school system," he said.
In addition, Winslow has a lot of family that serves in the schools, he said.
"It's a family thing for me," he said.
Winslow added that he sees the schools in Perquimans as being like a family. A lot of the students in the schools now are the children of people he went to school with.
He said he is looking forward to taking his seat on the board.
"I'm really, really excited," Winslow said.
Dave Silva, who mounted his second unsuccessful bid for a seat on the board, said he has not yet decided whether he will try a third bid.
"I ran for school board in 2020 against three incumbents and got a respectable 330 votes," Silva said. "This time, with a much better campaign I didn't even get on the board. Of course I am disappointed, as I really felt this would be a good way to serve the community, but it was a fun exercise and I got to meet a lot of great people.
"Matt and Kristy will do a wonderful job and I am very glad we got to keep Dr. White," Silva added.
Huddleston described her first experience running for office as "wonderful" and said she wouldn't change anything.
"I couldn't have done it without all of the people that were so helpful in guiding me through the obstacle course of paperwork, rules, and regulations," she said. "For all of those who supported and voted for me, thank you. Your support kept me going.
Despite not winning election, Huddleston believes her campaign "did make a difference."
"We were able to get the word out about some concerning new social programs being introduced in public schools these days," she said. "The biggest benefit to me has been the great people I have met and the new friends I have made."