Perquimans County Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley (right) administers the oath of office to newly elected Board of Education members (l-r) Matt Winslow and Kristy Corprew and re-elected member Anne White, Thursday, July 7.
Newly elected members of the Perquimans County Board of Education took the oath of office and received board member training and orientation during a day-long session Thursday, July 7.
First-time candidates Kristy Corprew and Matt Winslow were elected to the board May 10 and board Chairwoman Anne White was reelected.
Board members were administered the oath of office by Todd Tilley, Perquimans County clerk of Superior Court.
Board members received their required board ethics training through the N.C. School Boards Association. The NCSBA also presented members leadership training titled “Basic Boardsmanship Do’s and Don’ts.”
There were also local presentations during the orientation session, which was held at the Perquimans County Schools administration building.
Jamie Johnson, director of maintenance for Perquimans County Schools, offered the new board members and the board’s three other members an update on the capital projects outlook.
Chief Human Resources Officer Shawn Wilson also reviewed the board’s role in dealing with with human resources.
Board members said they found the training helpful.
“As a retired teacher, I was aware of many of the things we discussed during the training,” Corprew noted. “And I was grateful for the opportunity to do so face-to-face. I also enjoyed meeting more of the people (in the central office staff) who make things run smoothly, which is a huge takeaway for me as I make the transition from teacher to board member. I’m excited to get to work.”
Winslow also expressed enthusiasm for the new work.
“I thought the time yesterday was very valuable,” Winslow said. “(Perquimans Schools Superintendent) Dr. (Tanya) Turner was able to bring in the NCSBA to give us ethics training which was very helpful to me personally. We were also able to receive updates from Dr. Turner’s administrative staff, meet with them, and learn about what they do.”
He said his main takeaway was “the strength of the team” Turner has assembled and the “team atmosphere shared at the school board office.”
“I am humbled and proud to now be considered part of this great team and am looking forward to serving this great county and school system,” he said.
Board members also received information on logistics related to such things as digital technology and information packets for board meetings. Mary Kay Peele, administrative assistant, provided that information for board members.