The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office is now fully staffed, Sheriff Shelby White said last week.
The office has added five sworn officers and an administrator as part of a contract with the town of Hertford to provide law enforcement protection inside the town limits.
In addition, the county funded two additional deputies in the 2021-22 budget.
The hiring of William Phillip Lane III, announced at the Jan. 3 meeting of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, brings the sheriff’s office up to full staff, White said.
Commissioner Joseph Hoffler asked White what he considers full staffing, and White explained that 24 full-time sworn officers now work for the sheriff’s office.
Since July 1 of last year the sheriff’s office has been providing law enforcement services within Hertford’s corporate limits under a contract with the town.
The policing contract is a result of town councilors’ majority vote last year to dissolve Hertford’s police department, citing the high cost of operating a standalone policing agency.
Town officials determined that contracting law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office could save the town hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
The town is providing the sheriff’s office $350,000 under the contract, and also vehicles and equipment.
White said in July that he expected it would take about six months for the new arrangement to run smoothly. He said last week that he believes that point has now arrived.
“I feel like it’s going pretty smooth,” White said.
The sheriff said everyone in the department is fitting into their roles and showing a willingness to help each other out as needed.
White noted that when there was an armed robbery recently at the Dollar General-Dollar Tree store he had two investigators on the scene rather than just one, which is a benefit of staffing the office to provide law enforcement services both inside and outside Hertford.
Hertford officials are pleased with the transition.
“Sheriff White is doing an excellent job servicing the Hertford community,” Mayor Earnell Brown said. “They are responsive and pro-active addressing the needs of our citizens.”