Two incumbent office holders and a first-time school board candidate filed for the March 8 primary election in Perquimans County as the filing period opened Monday afternoon.
Sheriff Shelby White, a Democrat, and Clerk of Superior Court Todd Tilley were the first two to file, followed closely by first-time board of education candidate Brenda Huddleston.
White and Tilley both said they are proud to run on their record in office.
Huddleston writes books and has campaigned for a gun range for the Perquimans Sheriff's Office. She's seeking one of three open seats on the school board.
Huddleston said she wants the schools to steer away from divisive topics.
"I definitely am wanting to bring people more together rather than to separate us," Huddleston said.
Huddleston said Critical Race Theory is one thing she is concerned about. She said she has been told that it's not being taught in the schools but she believes it may be coming in under the guise of other topics.
"I don't think it's good for our children or our community in general," Huddleston said of the theory that is taught in some college courses. "And I love this small-town atmosphere in this community."
Huddleston said she is joining the Durant's Neck Ruritan Club this week.
White said he has worked hard to keep the community safe and has been active in interacting with the community. He said he believes he has done a good job of overseeing the transition to handling law enforcement in the town of Hertford under a contract with the town that took effect July 1 of this year.
The community and officers are adjusting well to the transition, White said.
Tilley said his office is currently transitioning from a paper system for recordkeeping to an electronic system. He said he wants to see that transition through to completion.
The filing period for the March 8 primary election continues through Dec. 17. Candidates may file at the Perquimans Board of Elections weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.