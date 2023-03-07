...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Increased Fire Danger This Afternoon and Evening...
Breezy conditions are expected this afternoon, with north to
northwest winds gusting to 25 to 30 mph and relative humidity
values dropping to 25 to 35 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels, will lead
to an increased fire danger risk this afternoon and evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
The wife of a Perquimans County Sheriff’s deputy injured in the line of duty has asked the county last month for assistance with health insurance coverage.
Samantha Farrar addressed the Perquimans Board of Commissioners regarding her husband, former Perquimans Deputy Robert Farrar, during the public comment period at the board’s Feb. 6 meeting.
She said her husband is medically retired from his service as a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office. Robert Farrar had to take medical retirement because he was injured while responding to a call, Samantha Farrar said.
The county accepted the request for medical retirement, Farrar said. But she said that they had been shocked to learn that his health insurance coverage had stopped.
Farrar said that her husband is unable to continue work due to his injury.
She said she had asked for help paying for health insurance for her husband.
After Farrar concluded her comments, Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath responded that he would look into options that could be pursued and report back to the board.
Asked about the matter later The Perquimans Weekly, Heath said he could not comment further about the situation.
“This is a workers comp case that involves legal matters related to personnel so I can’t discuss it,” Heath said.
In other public comment at the Feb. 6 meeting, Pete Perry said there had been a lot of excitement in Hertford because of the Christmas lights downtown back during the Christmas holiday season.
Perry said he would like to see the same kind of exuberance around the Fourth of July. He said he would like to see the return of Fourth of July fireworks in Hertford.
“Make it big, because we have been without it for two years,” he said.
Heath said the county was looking into what can be done for the county’s Fourth of July celebration.