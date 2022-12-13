WINDSOR — Last December, this Windsor wonderland of half a million lights left some visitors in tears. These were not toddlers scared of Santa or even kids throwing a fit because it was time to go home. These were folks who cried at the thought that the Christmas display that had put their town in the spotlight for more than 25 years might be coming down for good.

But 12 months later, the light still shines on Dalton Drive, where the town and its favorite triplets have managed to keep the tradition alive. The Hoggard Christmas Wonderland of Lights continues as one of the highlights of the holiday season.

