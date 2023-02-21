Fred Yates

WINFALL — Winfall Town Council has agreed to spend more than $30,000 to renovate its aging town hall despite pushback from the town’s mayor.

The council voted 2-1 Feb. 13 to accept A.R. Chesson’s approximately $31,000 bid to perform restorative work at the town’s municipal center that includes replacing some rotted wood decking.

