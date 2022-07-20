WINFALL — Winfall town officials appear in no hurry to follow their counterparts in Hertford in turning over policing to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.
At last week’s regular meeting of the Winfall Town Council, Councilwoman Carol Cooper reported that she had spoken with Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath about the possibility of Winfall entering a one-year trial contract with the sheriff’s office.
Cooper said Heath had indicated to her the county is not interested in a short-term agreement.
Cooper said Heath specifically expressed concern about the difficulty of hiring a deputy for Winfall under a short-term deal.
The county manager “says it’s a forever deal or no deal,” Cooper said. “So at least now we know.”
Heath confirmed after the meeting that while a deal wouldn’t actually be permanent, it would need to be long-term in order for the county to be interested in providing police services in Winfall.
“They would be asking us to hire a deputy to dedicate service to the town of Winfall and they could pull out after a year and we would have spent the money to hire a deputy,” Heath explained. “And you can’t fire somebody after a year. So it doesn’t make practical sense for the county.”
Heath pointed out that Hertford’s policing contract with the county is a long-term agreement.
Winfall Councilwoman Virginia Harvey also noted at last week’s meeting that when the town of Hertford entered its policing agreement with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office took possession of all of the town’s police equipment and vehicles.
Cooper said that didn’t seem right or smart to her. She expressed opposition to doing something similar with the town of Winfall’s equipment and vehicles.
Heath confirmed after the meeting that the county would expect to acquire Winfall’s police vehicles and equipment as part of the town’s contract with the sheriff’s office.
William Crowe, town attorney for Winfall, suggested that Mayor Pro Tem Preston White get a copy of Hertford’s contract with Perquimans County so that Winfall officials could get a better understanding of that town’s deal for police services.
White is responsible for public safety in the town under a new committee structure that has been adopted in Winfall.
According to the contract Hertford entered into last year with Perquimans County, the town gave the sheriff’s office five additional sworn officers — four road deputies and an investigator — plus an administrative employee. Those six employees provide service specifically for the town of Hertford.
Hertford is providing the sheriff’s office $350,000 under the contract, and also vehicles and equipment.