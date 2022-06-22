WINFALL — Winfall Town Council reportedly has taken steps to limit Mayor Fred Yates’ dual role as mayor and town administrator.
Yates confirmed last week that members of the council seem interested in scaling back his role in the town government, including removing funding for the town administrator position from the budget.
“Based on the system (we have) I think it’s a bad idea,” Yates said.
The “system” Yates refers to is an arrangement by ordinance in Winfall that makes the mayor responsible for the town’s day-to-day administration.
Since 1995 the mayor has had those duties in Winfall’s government by virtue of a town ordinance.
But William Crowe, Winfall’s town attorney, said a response he received from the UNC School of Government indicated the council has the authority to do away with the town’s administrator position.
“Winfall has a mayor-council form of government,” Crowe said, citing the School of Government response. “With that form (of government), in North Carolina, the board can add or remove positions through a vote — including the town administrator position, regardless of the ordinance.
“And my understanding is that the compensation is not governed by any ordinance, other than the annual budget ordinance which of course the Winfall Council has to vote upon each year,” he added.
Yates said in an interview that the town had been able to save money by having him serve as town administrator because he had his health benefits and other benefits covered as a military veteran.
The July 11, 1995 ordinance assigns to the mayor of Winfall the authority and responsibility to appoint and suspend or remove all city officers and employees not elected by the people, as well as those whose appointment or removal is not otherwise provided for by law. A specific exception is made in the ordinance for the position of town attorney.
The mayor “shall direct and supervise the administration of all departments, offices and agencies of the town, subsequent to the general direction and control of the council, except as otherwise provided by law,” according to the ordinance. “He shall coordinate the activities of all departments and direct superintendents and other town employees in performance of their duties and functions as may be required.”
The ordinance also establishes that the mayor is the town’s zoning administrator and is responsible for faithful execution of “all laws of the state, the town charter, and the ordinances, resolutions and regulations of the council.”
The Perquimans Weekly was unable to reach Winfall Mayor Pro Tem Preston White for comment on this story.