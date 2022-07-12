WINFALL — The state of Winfall's water and sewer finances has spurred a state agency to place the town on a list of local governments in need of state vigilance and assistance.
In a June 29 letter to Winfall officials, Sharon G. Edmundson, deputy state treasurer and director of the State and Local Government Finance Division, informed town officials that Winfall is included on the 2022 Unit Assistance List.
The list was prepared by Local Government Commission staff based on audited financial data for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
Winfall is included on the list, Edmundson told town officials in the letter, "because we have concerns regarding the financial condition of the (town's) Water and/or Sewer Fund."
Winfall Mayor Fred Yates read the letter at Monday's meeting of Winfall Town Council.
"What she's telling us is we've been put on the list," Yates said.
Edmundson's letter, a copy of which was provided to The Perquimans Weekly, emphasized that the purpose of the list is to help the division's staff provide assistance to communities that need it the most.
"Your inclusion on the UAL list is not intended to be a punitive measure; the list helps us prioritize staff resources where they are most needed," Edmundson's letter states. "We also use the list to make external resource providers aware of those units that have the most pressing needs."
Edmundson noted the list is subject to change during the year.
"As we monitor the units included on the UAL and see progress with addressing the issues we noted, we may choose to modify the list and remove units that have improved," Edmundson said. "Additionally, we may recognize financial or internal control concerns with other units not originally included on the UAL and may add them during the course of the year."
Edmundson said the LGC is "keenly aware" of the financial challenges local governments face.
"We are committed to assisting local governments maintain strong fiscal health that serves their communities well," she said.
Town officials mentioned at the meeting Monday that they are implementing cost-cutting measures and also looking for ways to strengthen revenues.
Rita Blair, a Winfall resident, asked for an update on sewer shut-offs and collections. Town staff responded that anyone who falls two months behind will be cut off on the 19th of the month.
The town has also reduced hours of operation and employee work hours. Officials announced Monday that the new hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.