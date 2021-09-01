After 33 years of service with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Perquimans Extension Director Jewel Winslow is stepping down.
Winslow’s retirement took effect Wednesday.
Mary Morris, Chowan County Extension director, began serving as interim Extension director for Perquimans County on Wednesday. She will serve in the role until a new director is hired and reports for work.
According to an Extension press release, Winslow served seven years as a home economics agent with the Gates County center of N.C. Cooperative Extension before transferring to Perquimans in 1995 when former Agent Paige Underwood retired.
Winslow was promoted to Extension director in 2014.
In addition to her Extension duties, Winslow was the volunteer coordinator of the Perquimans Senior Health Insurance Information Program. The SHIIP program educates families on making decisions about Medicare and prescription drug options.
A native of Chowan County, Morris has been the Chowan Extension director since 2015.
Prior to working in Chowan, Morris worked in Extension in Bertie County for years years and served as the Family and Consumer Science agent for both Bertie and Chowan counties before taking her role as Chowan Extension director.
Morris specializes in food safety, nutrition and home food preservation. She can be reached at the Perquimans County Office 252-426-5428 or the Chowan County office at 252-482-6585. She also is available by email at mary_morris@ncsu.edu.