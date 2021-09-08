Hertford, NC (27944)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.