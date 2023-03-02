...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Belvidere farmer Edward Winslow was recently honored by the N.C. Peanut Growers Association for his winning peanut harvest in 2022.
Two Perquimans County farmers recently took home top prizes for their crop yields in 2022.
Edward Winslow received the 2022 Perquimans County Champion Peanut Producers Award in late January. Winslow raised 5,250.48 pounds of peanuts an acre on 152 acres.
Winslow also won the award last year, when he raised 5,452 pounds per acre on 158 acres.
For corn yields, Willow Creek Farms won the 2022 North Carolina Tidewater Region Dryland State Corn Yield Contest, also awarded in January. The farm's total yield was 289.90 bushels.
Perquimans Extension Director Jared Harrell said Willow Creek “won (the corn yield award) for the entire region.”
Winning the Corn Yield Agent Achievement Award for the entire Tidewater region was Andrea Gibbs of Hyde County, who raised 271.53 bushels an acre.
Willow Creek Farms was up against one farm in Beaufort County, two farms in Camden County, one farm in Chowan County, one farm in Currituck County, two farms in Hyde County, four farms in Pasquotank County, one farm in Tyrrell County and two farms in Washington County. Willow Creek was the only entry from Perquimans County in the category.
The North Carolina Corn Yield Contest, which is sponsored by the Corn Growers Association of North Carolina, is administered by North Carolina Cooperative Extension.
Eligibility for the award is simple: anyone who grows one acre or more of corn in North Carolina. Only one entry per farm unit is eligible, however, but several applications may be submitted if production practices are different.
The rules for measurements are as follows: the harvested area must be a minimum size of one acre measured from within a single field. The field may include drainage ditches or other conservation structures but the harvested area must be bordered by a minimum of two rows of similarly produced corn on at least two sides.
The four sides of the plot should be as straight as possible; however, reasonable variations for such causes as contour cropping may be accepted. All four sides of the plot must be measured.