...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 3 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 3 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Vernon Lingle (front), a World War II veteran who was at Normandy on D-Day, will be presented France’s highest honor at a ceremony on Nov. 15.
A French diplomat will visit Elizabeth City later this month to present World War II veteran Vernon Lingle with France’s highest award.
Anne-Laure Desjonquéres, consul general to the French Consulate in Atlanta, Georgia, will award Lingle the Legion of Honor in a ceremony set for noon, Nov. 15, at Museum of the Albemarle.
Known officially as the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the award was established in 1802 by French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, who also was a military strategist, according to the consulate’s website. The award is France’s “highest decoration and recognizes eminent services to the French Republic.”
Lingle, who took part in D-Day, will join a fraternity of other U.S. World War II veterans who have received the Legion of Honor in the last year.
“By presenting this distinction to these veterans, we recognize their service to France and honor our responsibility to never forget the men and women who participated in the liberation of France,” a consulate news release states.
Lingle, 96, served in the U.S. Navy and was among the thousands of allied sailors and soldiers who landed on the coast of Normandy, France, during the D-Day invasion of June 6, 1944. While more than 2,000 U.S. troops died in the assault, Lingle was among the thousands who survived.
“I don’t know how I made it through that invasion, but I did,” Lingle said, discussing his experiences during a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony in Elizabeth City in 2018.
According to his personal account of his experiences shared with The Daily Advance, Lingle served as a gunners mate aboard an infantry assault vessel known as a Landing Craft Infantry. His boat, LCI 490, landed about 250 soldiers at Utah Beach, but not before a German 88mm shell exploded nearby and lodged shrapnel in his leg.
“I removed the shards of metal the best I could and continued at my battle station,” Lingle wrote.
Lingle’s vessel returned to England to bring aboard more Normandy-bound soldiers. He spent several more days in the English Channel delivering supplies from England to the beachhead.
Lingle was later transferred to the Pacific Theater as part of the forces preparing to invade Japan. That never happened because the Japanese surrendered after President Truman ordered atomic bombs to be dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.