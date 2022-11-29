...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM WEDNESDAY TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Perquimans County High School theater students rehearse a scene from the play, “A Christmas Story,” which is based on the popular 1980s movie of the same name. Students will perform the play Dec. 8-9 in the PCHS auditorium at 7 p.m. both nights.
A play based on the popular 1980s holiday comedy, “A Christmas Story,” will be performed by the Perquimans County High School Theater Department next week.
Shows are Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. both nights and will be held in the Perquimans County High School Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and are available at the door beginning one hour before the show.
The run of the play, directed by PCHS theater teacher Grace Jones, coincides with the theatrical run of a new movie, “A Christmas Story Christmas.”
A perennial favorite, “A Christmas Story” is a comedy, which suits Olive Ferris — a senior who plays Mother — just fine.
“I’m naturally good at comedy,” Ferris said.
Ferris said the comedy is front and center in this show.
“I think (the audience) will think it’s funny,” Ferris said. “There’s a lot of good jokes in it. I think it’s the delivery that we use that makes them funny.”
Zoey Hash, a senior who narrates the play as the adult Ralphie, enjoys being on stage and is looking forward to the show.
“The Old Man (Ralphie’s father) is probably going to be a crowd favorite,” Hash said.
Jed Ray, a junior who plays the Old Man, said he has enjoyed playing the character.
“There’s a lot of Christmas joy in the play,” Ray said.
Jack Joyner, a sophomore who plays Young Ralphie, said the audience should enjoy all the funny scenes.
“I’m sure people will get a laugh out of it,” Joyner said.
This is Joyner’s first play as a high school student. He portrayed Scrooge when he was in third-grade.
For this show the casting will differ from Thursday night to Friday night.
On Thursday, Ralph is portrayed by Zoey (Oliver) Hash, Ralphie by Jack Joyner, Mother by Rayna Carver, the Old Man by Jedediah Ray, Randy by Yair Perez, Miss Shields by Vivian Lane, Flick by Amira (Luca) Tarde, Schwartz by Amilia Lane, Esther Jane Alberry by Kendra Graham, Helen Weathers by Brianna Drewry, Scut Farkas by Jocelyn Jennings, Santa Claus by Jamaar Perry, Tree Lot Owner by Danielle Trueblood, Delivery Person by Lanna Howell, and Neighbor by Suzie Lane Ralphie.
The Friday casting has Ralph portrayed by Zoey (Oliver) Hash, Ralphie Parker by Jack Joyner, Mother by Olive Ferris, the old Man by Jedediah Ray, Randy by Yair Perez, Miss Shields by Leslie German, Flick by Jacob Knight, Schwartz by Abigail Gibbs, Helen Weathers by Reagan Elkins, Scut Farkas by Taylor Torres, Santa Claus by Benjamin Lowther, Cowboy by Nathan McNutt, Tree Lot Owner by Kaylee Anderson, Delivery Person by Mikayla Chestnut, and Neighbor by Cheneyaah Pettaway.
On both nights, Black Bart is played by Tryon Butts, Desperado One by Destiny Swinney, Desperado Two by Aniston Sawyer, Firefighter by David Adkison, Police Officers by Tyler Staley and Rayna Carver, Elves by Tiffany Baxley, Charlotte Peters, Jessica Skyes, Jessika White, and Ky’ara Wilson, and Schoolchildren by Ginny Branham, Qwajah Meny, Charlotte Peters and Jessica Skyes.
The assistant director is Derek Barclift, stage manager is Jessika White, stage manager assistant is Suzana Lane, and props mistresses are Kaylee Anderson, Vivian Lane and Dwuanee’ Williams.
Tiffany McNeil and Velvet Parker are in charge of costumes and Miles Horton is taking care of sound.
The backstage crew includes Nathan Biter, Nathan Everett, Victoria Feather, Asia Fletcher, Tashyra Ford, Hailey Gilbert, Jamecia Hurley, Jada Johnson, La’Shauna Leary, Tiffany McNeil, Taniya Ricks, Ma’Kyla Sharp, Megan Spafford, Ny’Kea Spellman, Da’Quantae Sykes and Tabitha Vanscoy.