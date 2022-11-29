A play based on the popular 1980s holiday comedy, “A Christmas Story,” will be performed by the Perquimans County High School Theater Department next week.

Shows are Dec. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. both nights and will be held in the Perquimans County High School Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults and are available at the door beginning one hour before the show.