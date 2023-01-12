Kenneth Bruce Avery Jan 12, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERTFORD NC - Kenneth Bruce Avery, 78, died on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. at No services are planned. Arrangements by Twiford Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kenneth Bruce Avery Nc Arrangement Funeral Home Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Perquimans Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSheriff arrests Durham, EC men on FTA chargesTwo Edenton men killed in Virginia plane crash4th Circuit court hears appeal of pro-bridge rulingAll the buzz: Chowan group to offer beekeeping courseHoffler concerned about racial equity in youth sportsWoman, 75, killed in Dec. 10 accident on U.S. 17 near HertfordSiblings honor their parents with endowed scholarshipPower couple: Corprews serving in local gov't at same timeSheriff wants to add cameras to high-crime areasPerquimans residents resolve to do better in new year ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.