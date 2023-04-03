Steven Ward Peterson Apr 3, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Death Notices Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERTFORD - Steven Ward Peterson, 71, died on Sunday, April 2, 2023. At his request, no services will be held. Arrangements by Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, Hertford. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Perquimans Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesTherapy dog Cooper having impact at Perquimans CentralHertford man charged with drug offensesChowan to spend $350K in ARPA funds to boost broadbandPerquimans Sheriff arrests 9 for drug chargesHertford mulls hike to minimum charge for electric servicePerquimans sells Marine Park tract, buys medical office sitePerquimans woman, Virginia couple charged in Jan. overdose deathLetter: Allowing dilapidated houses shows kids we don't careColumn: DEI and battle for the mindHertford man charged with trafficking heroin/opium ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.