Affie Bogue Spivey, 95, of Belvidere, NC, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Raleigh, NC, after a year-long convalescence with vascular dementia. She was a treasured wife, mother, sister, neighbor, and friend. Her family and friends are in awe of her ability to persevere despite multiple health challenges. Born in Woodville, NC, Affie grew up in the Great Depression and lived through World War II. Those experiences gave her a creative frugality, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to community—qualities that earned her and her contemporaries the title of the Greatest Generation. In her teens, Affie left school and worked in a hosiery mill to help support her family. At age 19, she married Hertford, NC, native Henry Spivey, a young seaman in the U.S. Navy. She moved herself and her family to Germany, Japan, Maine, Colorado, Nebraska, and many other states, until Henry retired from the military in 1965. Moving back to North Carolina, buying a home, and once again being close to family was a joy for her. She embraced the values of the local Religious Society of Friends meeting, Up River Friends. For many years, she attended there, taught Sunday School, and was active in the Elizabeth White Missionary Circle. The surrounding community of Whiteston was her home, and she rarely missed welcoming a new baby or consoling a family with a visit and a batch of muffins or a home-cooked casserole. Affie loved to read and instilled that love in her children, reading to them before they could talk. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms, and one of her proudest achievements was earning her general equivalency diploma in midlife and working as a substitute teacher in Perquimans County Schools. Later in life, she worked as a meter reader for the Town of Hertford. She supported her children in the goals they pursued, even if they weren’t what she would have chosen. She welcomed them, their children, and their pets home anytime. The loss of her unconditional love, her voice and laughter, and her ability to bring the extended family together leaves a void to be filled. After the death of her husband in 2000, Affie lived in her home independently for 20 years. She loved relaxing in her cozy house, treasuring simple joys like a cup of tea with honey and a pair of fresh pajamas. Affie is preceded in death by her parents, John P. Bogue and Narcissus S. Bogue; her husband, Henry T. Spivey; her sister, Mary B. Perry; and two brothers, Oscar H. Bogue and John P. Bogue Jr; as well as brother-in-law Curtis E. Perry; sister-in-law Bessie Bogue; sister-in-law Vivian S. Winslow and brother-in-law Winfred S. “Wink” Winslow; and daughter-in-law Lois Spivey. She is survived by five children: Henry Clay Spivey of Port Townsend, WA; Barbara S. Scott of Raleigh, NC; Janet F. Spivey and her husband, Sam J. Isenhower of Marshall, NC; Andrea G. Spivey and her partner, Chris L. Slater of Richmond, VA; and Angela K. Spivey and her husband, Jock Brocki of Chapel Hill, NC; as well as six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a multitude of cherished nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather after the COVID-19 pandemic. The family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made in honor of Affie to the Up River Friends Meeting (upriverfriends.org/giving).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayor Calls for Action Against Councilman
- Reader's Write: Democracy Demands Civility to Serve Citizens
- Firefighters Battle Blaze at Sunset Circle
- Winslow Takes Town Hall to Task
- Former Perquimans High Stellar Athletes Offer Scholarship
- Basnight's Legacy Echoes an Eternity for Eastern NC
- Round-up: St. Paul's AME Zion and Luke
- Former HPD Officer Convicted
- Aleah Clark's 1st Grade class
- Steinburg defends comments on suspending civil liberties
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.