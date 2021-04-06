Alice Saunders Lamb, 80, of 810 Four Mile Desert Road, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021 from her home where she was being cared for by family. Mrs. Lamb was born in Pasquotank County on October 6, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Melvin Leroy and Eliza Ann Copper Saunders Beacham. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she had retired from the cafeteria staff with Perquimans County Schools, and was a member of Parksville Pentecostal Holiness Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Edward Lamb; her step-father, Ellsworth Beacham; twin grandsons, and by a great-great-grandson. Surviving are four daughters, Theresa Howard (husband, Milton) of Elizabeth City, Belinda Stallings (husband, Johnny) of Hobbsville, Lisa Basnight (husband, Edwin) of Hertford, and Daphne Mizelle (husband, Steve) of Windsor; two sons, Mack Lamb (wife, Dorothy) and Louis Lamb (wife, Crystal), all of Elizabeth City; two brothers, Mercer Saunders (wife, Ida) and Donald Saunders (wife, Rita), both of Hertford; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in Fountain of Life Church, Elizabeth City, and will be conducted by the Rev. Stuart Meads and the Rev. Edwin Basnight. A private burial will be in the Maxie Lamb Family Cemetery at the home. Friends may join the family in the lobby of the church immediately following the service on Thursday, or all other times at the residence. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.miilerfhc.com.
