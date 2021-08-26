Amy Van Roach Benton, 87, of 636 Hickory Cross Road, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, in The Landings of the Albemarle, Hertford. Mrs. Benton was born in Perquimans County on May 7, 1934, and was the daughter of the late J. Van and Audrey Stallings Roach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Alton Ray Harris and William Ellis Winslow. A retired Programs Assistance Clerk with the ASCS Office (now FSA), she worked for over 30 years, serving in both the Hertford and Elizabeth City offices. Raised in the fellowship of Epworth United Methodist Church in Winfall, she later was a longtime member of Hertford United Methodist Church where she sang in the Adult Choir for 30 years. Other enjoyments included membership in the Belvidere Homemakers Club. Surviving are her son, Mitchell Van Harris (wife, Vickie) of Belvidere; two daughters, Leah Harris Rucker (husband, Charles) of Greensboro, and Sarah Winslow (husband, David Stradley) of Raleigh; her brother, Vick Roach (wife, Ann) of Elizabeth City; four grandchildren, Bo Harris (wife, Sherri) of Gilbert, AZ, Stefanie Lee (husband, Tony) of Raleigh, and Sarah Catherine and Rachel Elizabeth Stradley, both of Raleigh; and four great-grandchildren, Max and Ace Harris, and Aubree and Brody Lee. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 28th, at 4:00 p.m. in Cedar Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, and will be conducted by The Rev. Gene Tyson. With the resurgence in the area of the Covid-19 virus, no formal visitation is planned; however, friends are invited to visit with the family immediately following the service. The family wishes to thank Tanya Williams and Doreen Stokely and the rest of her home care team for the excellent care and love provided during their time of need. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Perquimans County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 563, Hertford, NC 27944, or to the Belvidere-Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 55, Belvidere, NC 27919. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
