Ann Madre Berry, 88, of 121 Nixon Street, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in her home. Mrs. Berry was born in Perquimans County on July 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late William Francis Madre and Pauline Bunch Madre. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Leland Berry, and by her sister, Dorothy Smith. A retired Administrative Assistant with Perquimans County Schools, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church where she served in various capacities, and also enjoyed volunteering and serving with several community organizations through the years. Surviving are her two sons, Ben Berry (fiancée, Diana Cooper) of Virginia Beach, VA and Bill Berry (wife, Emma) of Hertford; and four grandchildren, Justin Berry, Britt Godfrey (husband, Arden), Julia Watts (husband, Jonathan), and Will Berry (fiancée, Josie Smith); two great-grandchildren, Bailey Lindyn Watts and Barron Ellis Watts; two nieces, Pat Hartman and Paula Reynolds; and a nephew, Scott Smith. A graveside service for family and close friends was held Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and was conducted by her pastor, the Rev. Dario Ruvarac. No formal visitation was planned, however, friends visited with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to her caregivers, Teresa Turner, Pam Armstrong, Janay Hill, Rita Waterfield, Sharon Armstrong, Anita Eason, and Shante Riddick; the nurses with Albemarle Home Care and Hospice, Heather, Lisa, Carla, Amanda, Alana, and Phillip; her physicians, Dr. Haskett and Dr. Sutton; and the Perquimans County Senior Center, for all the care, love, and support provided to Mrs. Berry during her time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the scholarship fund of Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
