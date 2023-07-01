Barbara Ann Dail Rominger, 84, of 236 Creek Drive, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City surrounded by her close family. Mrs. Rominger was born in Chowan County on January 5, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Daniel and Roxie Ora Dail. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jesse Dail. Barbara was a retired medical secretary and a member of Great Hope Baptist Church. She was also a volunteer at Albemarle Hospital for many years as well as being active in the American Legion Post 126 Ladies Auxiliary. A bronze casting of her hand is placed at the Veterans Memorial Park in Fayetteville NC, honoring the Military and their families. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, whether camping or preparing food for family gatherings. Another one of her loves was Tarheel basketball. Surviving is her husband of forty-one years, Kenneth La Verne "Ken" Rominger; a daughter, Debbie Ayscue (husband, Donald) of Hertford; a step-daughter, Beverly Rominger of Hayes, VA; a step-son, Ian Scott Rominger (wife, Suzanne) of Tuscola, IL; a sister, Dorothy Riddick of Elizabeth City; two grandchildren, Craig Ayscue (wife, Jamie) and Jonathan Ayscue; and three step-grandchildren, Kathleen, Caroline, and Jacob Rominger. A private memorial service will be held for close friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Perquimans County EMS, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, NC 27944, or to The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, online at https://unclineberger.org. Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.