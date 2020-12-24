Our community sadly lost a great woman early Sunday morning, December 20, 2020. Barbara Jane Wentzel Mott, fondly known as "BJ", of the Snug Harbor community of Hertford, passed away peacefully in her home where she was surrounded by her loving family. Barbara Jane was born in Pottstown, PA on July 17, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Clayton Wentzel and Ethel Houck Wentzel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vivian, and brothers, Gerald and Ralph. BJ was a graduate of Ben Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA. After completion of school, she became a commercial artist. Among her many talents included doll making, quilting, drawing, and painting, with her paintings having won numerous awards. In 1948, she met her husband, Lincoln Owen "Linc" Mott, and after a wonderful courtship they were married on November 10, 1951 in a Lutheran Church in Pottstown, which was conducted by The Reverend Krouse. BJ and Linc had a wonderful 69 years of marriage. Together, they raised a son, Leigh Owen Mott. BJ thought the world of her son, a caring, thoughtful and wonderful husband and father. They resided in Tuckerton, NJ for many years and the Mott's hosted many events on the Mott's Farm to assist with local organizations. In 1984, they relocated to the Snug Harbor community of Hertford. In addition to her husband and son, surviving are her daughter-in-law, Rhonda Pierce Mott; three grandchildren, Dylan Leigh Mott, Reagan Mott Carlin, and Jakob Pierce Mott; two great-grandchildren, Mason Sawyer Mott and Leighton Elizabeth Mott; and the family canine, Ava. She will be missed dearly by her family, but they are so thankful to the Lord for bringing her home to all of her loved ones. At her request, no services will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Interact Club Sends Christmas Greetings to Seniors
- Former HPD Officer Convicted
- Albemarle EMC to Conduct Planned Outage
- Week in NC History
- Round-up: Thanks Santa!
- Round-up: St. Paul's AME Zion and Luke
- Commission Receives COVID-19 Update
- Steinburg + Facebook = Lunacy
- Gas Line To Be Repaired This Week
- Round-up: Thanks Santa!
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.