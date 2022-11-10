Berline McDonald Harrell

Berline Gussie McDonald Harrell, 95, of Hertford, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Mrs. Harrell was born in Cumberland County on November 11, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Richard Clarence and Gussie Davis McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert White Harrell, Sr.; a sister, and by three brothers. A homemaker, she was a member of Great Hope Baptist Church and had been active with Perquimans County Senior Center. Surviving is her daughter, Fran Britt (Robert) of Wilson; three sons, Robert Alexander of Raleigh, Randy Alexander of Garner, and Richard Alexander (Beverly) of Hertford; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is Hubert's daughter, Anna; his two sons, Hubert Jr., and Joe; and their families. Funeral services were held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by Dr. John Pond. Burial followed in Great Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends visited with the family at the gravesite immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, in care of Brenda Newbern, 197 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.