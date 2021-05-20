Betty Rountree Monds

Betty Ralph Rountree Monds, 83, 310 North Front Street, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Born January 4, 1938 in the Corapeake community of Gates County, she was the daughter of the late W. Aubrey and Elizabeth Leary Ralph. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lester Frank Rountree, after 47 years of marriage. A graduate of College of The Albemarle Nursing Program, her career of 42 years included work in physicians’ offices and at Albemarle Hospital. She retired in 2014 from Carolina Surgical Care in Elizabeth City. Community medical service during her career included six years as a member of the Albemarle Hospital Board, College of The Albemarle Advisory Committee in Nursing and Medical Assisting, instructor in Medical Assisting, and tutoring for certification exams. Christ and the church were important parts of Betty’s life. She was a member of Hobbsville Baptist Church for more than 56 years, serving as organist and pianist (50 years), Sunday School teacher (30 years), choir member or director (50 years), as well as chairperson of several committees. She remained an active WMU member of Hobbsville Baptist while currently attending Hertford Baptist Church where she served as assistant pianist and committee member. Community involvement included the Gates County Rural Health Board, the Chowan Baptist Association Executive Committee member, as well as charter member of the Hobbsville VFD Auxiliary, and the former Gatesville Chapter of The Order of The Eastern Star. Surviving are her husband of over 10 years, Dr. A. Price Monds; her children, Frankie R. Carr (husband, Randy) of Windsor, VA, Terri R. Riddick (husband, J.B.) of Corapeake, and Lester “Les” Ralph Rountree (wife, Amanda) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; five grandchildren, Brooklyne M. Carr, Gage B. Riddick, Hayden R. Riddick, Blake C. Rountree, and Cole R. Rountree; two step-grandchildren, Clifford Carr and Tiffany Carr; and step-great-grandchildren, Ryland, Effie, and Olivia Carr. Also surviving are her brother, Bobby L. Ralph (wife, Joyce), and sisters, Ruth Ann Felton (husband, Larry), and Mary Ralph, all of Suffolk, VA. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Hobbsville Baptist Church and were conducted by the Rev. Tim Dannelly. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service, or all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Hobbsville Baptist Church, in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946, or to Hertford Baptist Church, 124 Market Street, Hertford, NC 27944. The family would like to express gratitude to Community Home Care and Hospice for their compassion and care, especially Tyler Watson, RN, Amber Lane, RN, and Brandy Frost, CNA. Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
