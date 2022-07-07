Billy Lee Winslow peacefully passed away early in the morning, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home on Crescent Drive in Hertford. He lived a full life for 91 years in Perquimans County. Billy was born in Whiteston to Elmer and Bessie White Winslow on June 29, 1931, the sixth of nine children. His brothers and sisters, all deceased, were Clarence, Bernard, Wink, Mary Love, Carl, Lela, Allen, and Johnny. They lived the life of a farm family in the Up River Friends Quaker community. He met the love of his life in the eighth grade. A beautiful blonde-haired girl from New Hope, Janice Perry, captured his heart and following high school they were married. Over their 72 years of marriage, together he and Janice had three children: Cindy Bunch, mother to Quentin and Chelsea; Tony and his wife Brenda, parents to Holly, Blair, and Megan; and Clark and his wife Dee, parents to Cody. Following Tony's death in 1987, Brenda later married Kent White, and became parents to Hannah. Great-grandchildren include Tanner, Cannon, Ainsley, Tatem, Everly, and Peri. Billy found his life's career in his mid-20s with Winslow Oil Company, later becoming Crossroads Fuels, to which he devoted 50 years of service. He was proud of his service to the people of Hertford through his work on the Town Council for 28 years, from 1971 - 1999. He was most interested in hearing and responding to the needs and concerns of the citizens. He was also committed to service to the Hertford United Methodist Church, including various roles as Superintendent of Sunday School and the Church Council. Being an outstanding high school baseball pitcher himself, and a member of the Perquimans High School Hall of Fame, he took immense joy in coaching Little League. He coached his sons while they were involved in the program and many other youths over time. He and other interested baseball enthusiasts were a driving force behind the establishment of the Little League baseball park. Following his wishes, there will be no public service, but condolences shared with the family are valued and appreciated. Those who desire may make memorial donations to Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, 27944 or Up River Friends Meeting, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere, NC 27919. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Johnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new owner
- Jail to conduct own probe of inmate's death
- Patrol IDs motorist killed in accident on US 17 in Perquimans
- ARHS director Betts to retire, take Suffolk job
- Sheriff's office makes arrests for failure to appear, assault, larceny
- Hertford Town Council standardizes cemetery plot price
- Perquimans Sheriff makes arrests for failure to appear, larceny
- Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday night
- Sheriff makes arrests for FTA, possession of synthetic cannabinoids
- School board honors outgoing members, bus drivers, athletes