Carl Bradley Foster, Sr. 96, of Hertford, died Friday, June 25, 2021 in Heritage Care of Elizabeth City. Mr. Foster was born in Pine Bluff, AR on January 18, 1925, and was the son of the late Charles Kimball Foster and Velma Wetzel Foster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Vince Marrinucci; a sister, Pauline; and by brothers, Herman, Charles, and Walter. A Navy veteran having served in WWII, he retired as a Senior Chief Machinist Mate following 22 years of dedicated service. Following his military career he retired from civil service after more than 20 years of employment. A member of Christ Sanctified Holy Church in Kathleen, GA, he was proud to have been in attendance at the first Camp Meeting held at Christ's Church back in 1939. Among his many achievements in life, he was especially honored to have been named an Honorary Kentucky Colonel by the Kentucky governor. Surviving is his son, Carl B. Foster, Jr. (wife, Laura) of Hertford; a daughter, Sylvia Marrinucci of Chesapeake, VA; a brother, Kenneth Foster of Courtland, MS; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and other extended family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Kathleen,GA. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
