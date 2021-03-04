Carlton W. Rountree

Carlton White Rountree, 93, of 593 Turnpike Road, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in The Gates House, Gatesville. Mr. Rountree was born in Perquimans County on October 11, 1927, and was the son of the late James Madison Rountree and Sarah Elizabeth White Rountree. A retired French teacher from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach, VA having taught for 30 years, he was a member of Up River Friends Meeting in Belvidere. Having a deep love and wealth of knowledge in Quakerism, he had written two books about its local history concerning the early Quakers and Up River Friends Meeting. He had served with the US Merchant Marine and was a veteran of the US Army having served in Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Selden Rountree (deceased wife, Minnie Belle Rountree) and Daly Rountree. Surviving are his brother, Jesse Rountree (wife, Veronica) of Belvidere; three nieces, Kathy Hunter, Kim Owens, and Sarah Price; and two nephews, Ray and Keith Rountree; and many great nieces, nephews and extended family members. A graveside memorial service was held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in Up River Cemetery, and was conducted by Pastors Chuck Hartman and Richard Wilcox. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to Up River Friends Meeting, 523 Up River Road, Belvidere, NC 27919, or to Arbor Day Foundation, online at www.arborday.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Town Council Resolution Seeks to Eliminate Police Dept.
- Dawn of a New Day for Hertford
- Hertford Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- Superintendent says class play does not 'reference to sexuality or sexual orientation'
- A Vision in the Making: Developing Hertford's Waterfront
- S-Bridge Closed Tuesday
- Sons of Confederate Veterans Defend Monuments
- PCSO Arrests Hertford Man on Drug Charges
- A Dog's View: Humans Are Interesting
- NC Association of Educators Visits PQ Schools
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.