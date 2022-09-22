Carroll Edward Baker, Sr., 92, of 391 Great Hope Church Road, died Sunday, September 18, 2022 in his home where he was cared for by his family. Mr. Baker was born in Perquimans County on August 29, 1930, and was one of fifteen children born to the late Henry Vance and Ora Lee Goodwin Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby, Hazel, Louise, Polly, Edna, Edith, Grace and Catherine; and by brothers, Jay, Henry, Aubrey, Jim and Thomas. A retired farmer, Mr. Baker was a member and deacon of Great Hope Baptist Church, was a charter member of the Perquimans County Rescue Squad, and was a past president of both the Perquimans County Farm Bureau and the Bear Swamp-Beech Springs Ruritan Club. Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Frances Tynch Baker; and their children, Carroll Edward Baker, Jr. (wife, JoAnne) of Easton, PA, and Connie Reid and Brian Baker, both of Hertford. Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Tucci of Juliet, IL; 10 grandchildren, Gina Marie Rosa (Tim), Crystal "Kat" Wright (Devlin), Kayla Reid, Rebecca Weed (Adam), Nikki Willis (Devon), James Lahr (Rayeanna), Jacob Lahr (Anna), Elijah Lahr (Danielle), Cayla Butler and Corey Butler; and 23 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Great Hope Baptist Church and will be conducted by his pastor, Dr. John Pond. A private burial will be in the family cemetery near the home. Friends joined the family Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Home, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and may also join them in the social hall immediately following the service. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made to may be made to Great Hope Baptist Church, in care of Brenda Newbern, 197 Great Hope Church Road, Hertford, NC 27944, or to Perquimans County EMS, 159 Creek Drive, also in Hertford. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
