Colon P. Butler

Colon Philip Butler, CDR, USCG Ret., 91, of 3018 Rocky Hock Road, passed away on Sunday evening, February 7, 2021 in his home. Born in Perquimans County on July 20, 1929, he was the last surviving of 12 children born to the late George William and Lula Simpson Butler. His seven sisters were Beatrice Barclift, Verna Butler, June Read, Lula Butler, Blanche Campen, Mattie Butler, and Nellie Lewis; and his four brothers were Wayland, Hudson, George, and Fenton Butler. Mr. Butler retired in July 1983 after serving for more than 33 years in the United States Coast Guard, and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. As his career took him to many areas across the United States, he joined several church families including Nansemond River, Ballard’s Bridge, and Rocky Hock Baptist churches. As an active member of these church families, he faithfully served as a Sunday School and Bible study teacher, and as a deacon. He also enjoyed membership in Centennial Masonic Lodge #221 AF & AM, in Salisbury, Maryland for more than 60 years. Surviving are his wife of nearly 67 years, Ada Nixon Butler; a son, Glenn Philip Butler; and two daughters, Cynthia Williams and her husband, Carlos, and Debra Sebastian and her husband, Steve. In addition, he is survived by three grandchildren, Philip Whittaker, Ryan Whittaker, and Storm Sebastian. He also leaves three great-grandchildren, Colby, Olivia, and A.J. Whittaker; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a small private service for his wife, children, and grandchildren will be held in Rocky Hock Baptist Church on Thursday, February 11th. Following this service, the committal rites and military honors will be rendered on the lawn in front of the church at 2:00 p.m. This portion of the service is open to all family and friends. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford. No formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family on the church lawn following the service. Masks and social distancing measures are required. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to the building fund of Rocky Hock Baptist Church, 113 Rocky Hock Church Road, or to the Rocky Hock Ruritan Club, in care of Phil Thomason, 413 Evans-Bass Road, both in Edenton, NC 27932, or to Amedisys Hospice, in care of the Amedisys Foundation, 201 E. Water Street, Plymouth, NC 27962. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
