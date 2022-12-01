Deborah "Deb" Lynn DeWeese

Our dear mother, Deborah “Deb” Lynn Dies DeWeese (63), passed away peacefully in the mountains of North Carolina on Thursday, November 17, 2022 surrounded by friends and family. She was the daughter of Duane Dies and Betty Carlson Carter and was a graduate of North Scott High School in Eldridge, IA. She enjoyed genealogy, gold and gem mining, and jewelry making. Her greatest joy was being Grammy to her 4 grandchildren and a big sister to her 3 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Coley (Kevin) and Joshua DeWeese (Amber), siblings Pamela Dies Bromell, Karla Dies Petty, and Eric Dies (Karri), 4 grandchildren John Henry, Chole, Emma and Xavier, and multiple nieces and nephews. She also left behind many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Dies; and her beloved husband of over 23 years, Gary DeWeese. The Lupus Foundation and The Wounded Warrior Project are causes that were near and dear to mom and Gary. In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation in their names if you feel to do so. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the DeWeese family and words of comfort may be shared at www.CrawfordRay.com.