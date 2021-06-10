Delsie W. Ward

Delsie Irene Whedbee Ward, 89, of 210 Burgess Road, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Ward was born in Perquimans County on February 19, 1932, and was the youngest of four daughters born to the late Ervin William and Minnie Irene Harrell Whedbee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Franklin “Frank” Ward, Sr.; an infant daughter, Sondra Jean Ward, and by sisters, Dorothy Perry Collins and Clarine Stallings. A retired sales clerk with White’s Dress Shoppe in Hertford, in earlier years she was a seamstress working from her home and made wedding dresses, other clothing, and draperies. A charter member of Burgess Baptist Church and its W.M.U., in recent years she had been a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Jackie Ward Privott; her son, Frank “Butch” Ward, Jr. (wife, Louise); her sister, Myrtle Copeland; two grandsons, Brad Ward (wife, Stacey) and Adam Ward (wife, Nikki); and four great-grandchildren, Chase, Ashlynn, Connor, and Chloe, all of Hertford. Funeral services were held Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by her former pastor, The Reverend F. Joe Griffith. Burial followed in the Harrell Family Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home, and all other times at Brad and Stacey’s home, 1932 Harvey Point Road. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
