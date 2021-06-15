Dorothy Miller Styons

Dorothy Lee Miller Styons, 90, of 356 River Front Drive, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton. Mrs. Styons was born in Perquimans County on May 30, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Horace Richard and Gertrude Caddy Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Dail (husband, Leroy, deceased), and a brother-in-law, Ed Ashley. A 1950 graduate of Perquimans High School, and later from Roanoke Bible College (now Mid-Atlantic Christian University), and Elizabeth City State University, both in Elizabeth City, most of her elementary teacher training was learned at Asbury College in Wilmore, KY. She taught in public schools in Anderson County, KY and locally in Camden County. Her greatest work outside of her home was in accompanying her husband in whatever capacity was needed in his 71 years of service as a Christian minister, church Elder, or Bible College professor. In church work she was careful not to take a position someone else was willing to fill. Her service included choir directing, and teaching ladies’ and children’s classes. She has often been thanked as a gracious hostess working with her husband in his college and church functions. Recently she celebrated her 90th birthday, and just three days later her 68th wedding anniversary with her husband, Dr. Melvin D. Styons. Surviving with him are their children, Cindy Thomas (husband, Rick) of Hertford, and Doug Styons (wife, Mikki) of Kill Devil Hills; grandsons, Phillip Thomas (wife, Kourtney) of Hertford, Benjamin Thomas (wife, Mallory) of Clearwater, FL, and Harris Styons (wife, Olivia) of Suffolk, VA; granddaughters, Christen Call (husband, Brandon) of Poquoson, VA, and Lea Styons of Kill Devil Hills; four great-grandsons, Cannon and Beaumont Call of Poquoson, and Tripp and Beck Thomas of Hertford, and two other great-grandchildren due to be born. Also surviving are two brothers, Norman Miller (wife, Polly) of Washington, NC, and Leavy Miller (wife, Judy) of Spring Hope; and her sister, Faye Ashley of Edenton. A service in Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in Bethlehem Church of Christ, 602 Pender Road, Hertford, led by the family and Minister Chris Shoaff. A private burial will be in Cedarwood Cemetery in Hertford. Friends are invited to visit with the family in the church immediately following the service on Thursday, and all other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Christian University Foundation, (Melvin and Dorothy Styons Scholarship Fund), 715 North Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909, or to Bethlehem Church of Christ, at 353 River Front Drive, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
