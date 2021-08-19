Dorothy White Rascoe of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed peacefully to her Eternal Home on Friday morning, August 6th, at WindsorMeade where she lived for the past 13 years. She was 93. Dorothy, or Dot, as she was known to many, was born August 2, 1928, in Perquimans County, North Carolina, to Frances and Claude White, Sr. She was a graduate of Louisburg Junior College and Meredith College. She met Jack Rascoe on 1946 after his return from WWII. They were married two years later in the summer of 1949. Their first home was in Akin, South Carolina, where Dorothy was an elementary school teacher. While in South Carolina, their two children were born. After moving to Williamsburg in 1959, Dorothy was employed by York County Schools; first as a teacher at Magruder Elementary School and later as a guidance counselor at both Queens Lake Middle School and Bruton High School. She was honored for her professional achievements with acceptance into Delta Kappa Gamma International Honor Society for educators. In her retirement years, Dorothy joined the Women’s Club of Williamsburg “to be of service to the community”. She held several leadership positions, including president. While in the Women’s Club, she was part of a project to update an emergency language bank which paired interpreters to assist non-English speaking visitors and residents. The bank served city and county government offices and the local tourist industries. Shortly after their move to Williamsburg, the Rascoe’s joined the congregation of Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Dorothy was an active member for over 60 years serving the church in various capacities. She was a Lay Leader and President of the United Methodist Women. Dorothy possessed a caring soul and was devoted to helping and serving others. She made many visits to members of the congregation who were in hospitals, nursing homes and homebound; often times carrying a bouquet of roses from Jack’s garden. From these visits, she created the Shepherd’s Fold Ministry at WUMC which, 20 years later, continues to keep homebound members in touch with the church through regular visitation and communication. In the last years of her life, she, too, received visits, cards and flowers from the Shepherd’s Fold Ministry. At WindsorMeade, Dorothy initiated and coordinated for several years, a Sunday afternoon ecumenical worship service. The service provided an opportunity for residents to worship together on the grounds of WindsorMeade. The service has continued to meet for over 10 years. Dorothy’s favorite pastime was sewing. She learned to sew from her maternal grandmother. An accomplished seamstress and a perfectionist, she made numerous garments and other useful items for herself and every member of her family, including her grandchildren. Even with her many interests in and outside the home, Dorothy’s family remained her priority. She was a faithful, supportive wife, and a compassionate nurturing mother. Her favorite times were spent with family at North Carolina’s Kitty Hawk Beach and memories of those special times at the beach brought the most joy to her in her later years. Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, parents and sister, Emilie W. Barclift. She is survived by a daughter, Jacquelyn R. Mason (Jud); a son, Craig L. Rascoe (Karen); two grandsons, Jason Rascoe (Lauren) and Judson Mason, III; two granddaughters, Casey Rascoe and Kyle R. Utley (Jordan); five great-grandchildren; a brother, C.D. White, Jr.; and a devoted friend, Don Kahler. The service of remembrance and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Respite Care of Williamsburg United Methodist Church, 500 Jamestown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185 (www.williamsburgumc.org). Condolences may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.
