Edna Ruth Lane Moore, 91, of Castle Hayne entered eternal rest in her heavenly home July 18, 2023 after a lengthy illness. Born Aug. 4, 1931 in Edenton, N.C. she grew up in Hertford and graduated from Perquimans High School. On June 29, 1952 she married William “Bill” Moore and spent the next 20 years traveling with the Air Force. The family first moved to Goldsboro in 1959 and later returned in 1971 to retire from the military. While raising her family, she became church secretary at Love Memorial Baptist Church, where she served for more than 10 years. She was a very loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was an “extra mom” to many young people over the years and treated everyone like family. She was a perpetual student and often self-taught. From playing the organ and piano at church, she was creative and artistic, sewing clothes and taking advantage of overseas assignments to Scotland and Japan, where she studied flower arranging and punch pictures, the latter including achieving teacher certification. She was also certified in cake decorating. Everything she learned or acquired, she used to encourage others and could often be found serving others in her church and community. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, William Moore, parents, William and Esther Lane, sister, Neva Joyce Lane, and brother, Phillip Lane. Survivors include her three children, Phyllis Moore Van Dyke (Ron) of Goldsboro; Chris Moore (Alice) of Raleigh; and Glenda Moore White (Bill) of Rocky Point; sister, Joanne White of Edenton; seven grandchildren, Lane Moore, Krista D’Amico, Bub White (Katie), Morgan Byrd (Ethan), Joshua, Jared and Savannah Moore; and four great-grandchildren, Brooks White, Levi Byrd, Emmi Rose White and Eli Byrd; along with a host of nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Sunday, July 23, at 3 p.m. at Sandy Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, in Bear Creek, N.C. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com. Arrangements handled by White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte, N.C.