Herford, NC (27944)

Today

Cloudy this morning then windy with strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.