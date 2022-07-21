Elizabeth "Anne" Rogerson White, 91, of 1228 Harvey Point Road, passed away Thursday, July 14 surrounded by her family. Mrs. White was born in Chowan County on August 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Joseph Elmer Rogerson and Violet Carrie Hollowell Rogerson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Towe White, Sr.; by her son-in-law, John Jones; and by her grandson-in-law, Chris Conway. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church. Mrs. White served her church as a director and leader of the Girls in Action (GA) group and as a director of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU). Although Mrs. White was not able to physically attend church in her later years, she valued the church's newsletters, notes, and prayers that kept her a part of the church family. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed volunteering, leading, and supporting many community organizations including 4-H, the Cub Scouts and the American Cancer Society. She served as Director of The Open Door Food Pantry, and was a former President of the North Carolina District Extension Homemakers Association. Her love and passion for sewing and crafts was displayed in her work at The Albemarle Craftsman's Guild and the Potato Festival. She also enjoyed assisting ladies with their fashion when she worked part-time at Woodland Dress Shoppe. The most cherished items she crafted were the handmade Raggedy Ann dolls and Christmas ornaments she made for her family every year. Surviving are her children Joseph Towe White, Jr. (Mary) of Hertford; Carolyn Anne White Hodgins (Donald) of Powhatan, VA and Elizabeth "Betty" White Jones of Elizabeth City; a sister, Ruth Rogerson Josten of Portage, MI; five grandchildren; Chad White (Linda), Dena White Waters (Nicola Spurio), Heather Jones Conway Jordan (Kevin), Turner Hodgins, and Payton Hodgins (Allyn); 11 great-grandchildren: Clayton, Chase and Whitney Jo White; Grayson, Sullivan, and Mary Payton Waters; Elizabeth, Evan and Easton Conway; Dylan and Ethan Jordan; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by Pastors Dario Ruvarac and Gene Boyce. A private burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the funeral home; in the fellowship hall of Hertford Baptist Church immediately following the chapel services; and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Robert Earl Lane and all of Mrs. White's caregivers over the years. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
