Elizabeth Marie Gay Winslow, 89, of 587 Beech Springs Road, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 in W.R. Winslow Memorial Home, Elizabeth City. Mrs. Winslow was born in Suffolk, VA on November 26, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Fred and Annie Mae Archer Davenport. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Lawrence Winslow, a daughter, Linda W. Asbell, and by her brother, J. Robert Gay. A homemaker and farmer's wife, she had a love of animals, the outdoors, gardening and a "green thumb" admired by everyone who knew her. She attended Chappell Hill Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Joy W. Pritchard (husband, David) of Elizabeth City; two sons, Joseph L. Winslow and Richard L. Winslow (wife, LaRue), both of Hertford; her son-in-law, Charles Asbell of Greenville; a special friend, Jennifer Garrett of Elizabeth City; eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by the Rev. Buck Leary. A private burial followed in the Chappell Family Cemetery in Belvidere. Friends visited with the family Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made either to Chappell Hill Baptist Church, 892 County Line Road, Tyner, NC 27980 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.