Frances S. Layden

Lottie Frances Stallings Layden, 86, of Milltown Road, Shiloh, and formerly a longtime resident of Elizabeth City, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Layden was born in Perquimans County on September 7, 1934, and was the daughter of the late James Elvin, Sr. and Cora Bell Riddick Stallings. A homemaker, she was a member of the former Calvary Baptist Church in Elizabeth City. Lottie was a wonderful friend, wife, mother, and grandmother. She filled any room she walked into with joy and love. She will be greatly missed, however, the family knows she is singing down to us from heaven now. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Norman Layden; daughter, Ursula Layden; son, Gary Layden; son-in-law, Freddie Berry, Sr.; sisters, Lessie Riddick, Pauline Stallings, and Doris Ferrier; and by a brother, James Elvin Stallings, Jr. Surviving are her three children, Keith Layden of Elizabeth City, Guy Layden (wife, Pennie) of Shiloh, and Gina Berry of Elizabeth City; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the home of her nephew, Jimmy Riddick, 101 Poplar Circle, Hertford. A private inurnment will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
