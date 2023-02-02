Frances Tynch Baker, 87, of 391 Great Hope Church Road, died Friday, January 27, 2023 in her home where she was cared for by her family. Mrs. Baker was born in Perquimans County on October 2, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Charles Franklin Tynch and Annie Mae Riddick Tynch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Carroll Edward Baker, Sr. A homemaker, she dedicated her life to being a farmer's wife and raising her children and grandchildren. A member of Great Hope Baptist Church, she also enjoyed the various activities she participated in with her husband with both the Perquimans County Farm Bureau and the Bear Swamp-Beech Springs Ruritan Club. Surviving are her three children, Carroll Edward Baker, Jr. (wife, JoAnne) of Easton, PA, and Connie Baker Reid and Brian Baker, both of Hertford. Also surviving are her two sisters, Dorothy Pierce of Norfolk, VA and Linda Phthisic of Tyner; 10 grandchildren, Gina Marie Rosa (Tim), Crystal "Kat" Wright (Devlin), Kayla Reid, Rebecca Weed (Adam), Nikki Willis (Devon), James Lahr (Rayeanna), Jacob Lahr (Anna), Elijah Lahr (Danielle), Cayla Butler and Corey Butler; and 23 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by her pastor, Dr. John Pond. A private burial followed in the family cemetery near the home. Friends visited with the family Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home, and other times at the residence. Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made either to Perquimans Emergency Services, 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, NC 27944, or to Great Hope Baptist Church, in care of Brenda Newbern, 197 Great Hope Church Road, also in Hertford. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
