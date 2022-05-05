Gail W. Gibbs

Nancy “Gail” Watson Gibbs, age 69, a resident of Belhaven, NC, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 27th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday May 1st, 2022, at West Belhaven Church of Christ and will be officiated by Pastor James Scheffler. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Belhaven Community Cemetery. Ms. Gail was born in Edgecombe County on July 27, 1952, to the late Hubert Herman Watson, Jr. and Clara Blanch Allen. She graduated from Perquimans County High School in 1970 and earned a business degree from College of the Albemarle in 1972. She was the owner/operator of Simply Divine Creations for more than 30 years. Above all, she worked for the Lord as a devoted Christian. As a deeply involved member of West Belhaven Church of Christ, she directed the choir, and taught Sunday School. She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 49 years, Larry Wayne Gibbs. They were married on January 21st, 1973. She was a loving mother to their three sons Brian (Tia), Kevin, and Jon. She was only known as “Nana” to her eight grandchildren Neal (Shyla), Cody, Tabethea, Connor, Emily, Peighton, Logan, and Brayden and one great grandchild Finn. She is also survived by her brother Hugh (Barbara) Watson, and sister Karen (Steve) Carawan. She was preceded in death by her father Hubert Watson, and mother Clara Watson. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday May 1st, 2022, at West Belhaven Church of Christ. Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Gail Gibbs Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1465, Washington, NC 27889. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Gibbs family.