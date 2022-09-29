Sgt. Major George W. Hadden, US Army, Retired, 79, of the Holiday Island community of Hertford in Perquimans County, and formerly of Norfolk, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Hospital, Elizabeth City. Mr. Hadden was born in Norfolk on December 27, 1942 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Iona Jones Hadden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Elbert Eugene "Gene" Hadden, and by his brother, Randell H. Hadden. Following 32 years of combined service in both the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, he was employed at Military Newspapers/Landmark Communications. His favorite pastime prior to becoming disabled was working in his garden. Everyone knew of his love for cowboy movies and the Washington Redskins/Commanders. Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Pamela S. Hadden; a daughter, Rebecca Hadden Welch (Robert); a brother, David S. Hadden; two granddaughters, Quenna V. Cameron and Brooke E. Robinson. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1, at 11:00 a.m. in Chapel on the Sound, 106 Soundview Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Chapel on the Sound Building Fund. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.