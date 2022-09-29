Glenn C. Langley

Glenn Campbell Langley, 94, of 242 Jordan Loop Road, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in his home where he was being cared for by family. Mr. Langley was born in Pitt County on November 27, 1927, and was the son of the late Walter and Ora Annie Ellington Langley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Teddy Langley; two brothers, Lloyd and Bruce Langley, and by two half-brothers, Watt and Chester Langley. A retired supervisor with the Road Oil Department of the North Carolina Department of Transportation following over 45 years of employment, he loved being outdoors, was an avid gardener, and especially enjoyed his watermelons and taking rides on his golf cart. Surviving is his wife of nearly 70 years, Bernice Jordan Langley; a son, Tony Langley (Harriett) of Hertford; two daughters, Robbin Watson (Clarence, III) of Hertford and Jewel Winslow (Edward) of Belvidere; a sister-in-law, Mayreece Langley of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Justin (Laura), Jennifer, Wendi (Kevin), Brian (Tyler), Amber (Manik), and Brandon; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and were conducted by Pastor Darryl Stallings. A private burial followed in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends visited with the family in the funeral home immediately following the service on Sunday, and all other times at the residence. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made either to Meals on Wheels, in care of Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program, 512 S. Church, Hertford, NC 27944, or to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice, 1507 North Road Street, Suite 2, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.