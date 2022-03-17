Irene Byrum Broughton

Irene Jean Byrum Broughton, 95, of 729 W. Grubb Street, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 in Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Broughton was born in Chowan County on October 6, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Tom and Bell Dail Byrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian "Little Man" Broughton; son-in-law, Steven Sharber; a sister, Viola Goodwin; and by brothers, Tommy, Hercules, and Britton Byrum. A homemaker, she was a member of Hertford Baptist Church. Surviving is her daughter, Betty Carol Broughton Sharber; a son, Jeff Broughton and wife, Faith; her granddaughter, Katelyn Broughton Sharber, all of Hertford; a sister, Annie Bell Byrum of Tyner; a brother, Paul Byrum of Carrollton, VA; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Graveside services were held Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Cedarwood Cemetery, and were conducted by Pastor H. Gene Boyce. Friends visited with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.