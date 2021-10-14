Jesse Douglas Rountree, 82, of 553 Turnpike Road, died Monday, October 4, 2021 in Vidant Roanoke-Chowan Hospital, Ahoskie. Mr. Rountree was born in Perquimans County on March 31, 1939, and was the son of the late James Madison Rountree and Sarah Elizabeth White Rountree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, James Rountree; son-in-law, Dale Hunter; and by brothers, Selden (wife, Minnie Belle, deceased), Carlton, and Daly Rountree. A lifelong farmer, he retired as a sergeant with the NC Department of Corrections where he had been employed for a total of 30 years. Lovingly known as "Pa" to family and friends and "J.D." to his hunting buddies, he enjoyed membership in B & N Hunt Club, was a devout Quaker having been a lifelong member of Up River Friends Meeting, and more recently had also attended and enjoyed fellowship at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. An Air Force veteran having served for five years, he was stationed in England where his primary duty was with the Air Police. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Veronica M. Rountree; three daughters, Kathy Hunter of Belvidere, Kim Owens (husband, Rick) of Clayton, and Sarah Price (husband, Matt) of Belvidere; a sister-in-law, Maureen Sullivan (husband, Mike) of England; five grandchildren, James, Kelli (husband, Brandon), Joshua, Kylli (husband, Cullen), and Cayce; and three great-granddaughters, Bella, Kaeli, and Mylie. Graveside services were held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Up River Cemetery, and were conducted by Pastors Chuck Hartman and Richard Wilcox. Friends visited with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service, and other times at the residence. Memorial contributions may be made either to Up River Friends Meeting, 523 Up River Road, or to the Up River Cemetery Fund, in care of Veronica Rountree, 553 Turnpike Road, both in Belvidere, NC 27919, or to Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 389 Swamp Road, Hertford, NC 27944. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
