The family of JoAnne Muzzulin sadly announces the unexpected recent passing of their mother, Meme, and sister. JoAnne was born in Springfield, MA on August 7, 1951, to her parents, the late Joseph and Poldina (Artioli) Buendo. JoAnne graduated from the University of Massachusetts and received an MBA from American International College. After a professional career with advertising agencies in Hartford, CT and Springfield, MA, she and her late husband Edward moved to Hertford, NC. While this was supposed to be “retirement time”, JoAnne found new ways to use her many and varied talents. She was extremely active in the Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club as well as the Osprey Yacht Club. She held many active volunteer positions within Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, among them officers within the Women’s Group and chair, co-chair of Parish Life. JoAnne was also an active supporter of her husband’s two terms as a Perquimans County Commissioner. JoAnne and Ed shared a robust interest in travel and traveled the US in the Boxster achieving their goal of membership to the "All 50 States Club." JoAnne was very generous with her time and often did pro bono tax work as well as volunteered at the Perquimans Art League (PAL) and Perquimans County Restoration Association (PCRA). As anyone fortunate enough to enjoy a meal or pastries prepared by JoAnne knows well, she was a chef/baker “extraordinaire”. JoAnne received her pastry chef certification from the Center of Culinary Arts in Cromwell, CT and used this creative talent to create many beautiful wedding, birthday and special occasion cakes as well as other delicious pastry treats. JoAnne leaves her son Andrew and wife Maureen Murano of Aurora, CO, daughter Amy Croteau of Naugatuck, CT, sister Susan Wilson of West Springfield, MA, the angels of her life, grandchildren Shellby Warner, and David, Mark and Hannah Murano, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, step children Annmarie Shine of Elizabeth City, NC, Mary Beth Muzzulin of North Haven, CT and Karen Ann Muzzulin of Austin, TX and grandchildren Timothy, Jonathan and Nicole Shine of Elizabeth City and Hertford, NC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Stephen, and recently her husband of 30 years Edward. A memorial and prayer service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10am at the Olinger Hampden Mortuary, 8600 East Hampden Ave., Denver. Burial will follow at the Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Suggested memorial donations: Holy Trinity Episcopal Church: P.O. Box 125, Hertford, NC 27944 The American Lupus Foundation, Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinson’s Research)
