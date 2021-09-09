John Joseph Suntato, Jr., 81, of Hertford, NC, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 in his home following a brief battle with Sudden Onset Parkinson’s Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. John was born and raised in Trenton, NJ, and was the son of the late John Joseph Suntato, Sr. and Mildred Jordan Suntato. He later lived in Yardley, PA before making his home in Hertford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Ann Kemler. A graduate of Ewing High School, he was a veteran of the US Air Force having served in Turkey during the Vietnam War. An engineering assistant, he retired from Lockheed Martin in Newtown, PA. His many enjoyments in life included a love of cars, music, dancing, traveling and boating. He was an avid sports fan and passionate baseball and softball player most of his life, even playing in the Bucks County, PA and Philadelphia, PA Senior Softball Leagues. He also liked participating in the Senior Olympics, writing poems and doing cryptograms. While living in Hertford, he enjoyed fellowship at Open Door Church of Edenton. Surviving are his wife, Kathy Fair Suntato; three daughters, Jeanne Chauvin (Chris) of Austin, TX, Debra Ann Suntato (Albert Enorauto) of Pennington, NJ, and Sandra Marie Simkin (William) of Lawrenceville, NJ. Also surviving are Kathy’s two daughters, Crystal Pace (Bobby) of Old Hickory, TN and Danielle Webb (Ritchie) of Bristol, PA. Together John and Kathy shared 15 grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Ewing Church Cemetery in Ewing Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Humane, 1400 16th Street NW, Suite 360, Washington, DC 20036, or online at www.americanhumane.org. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
