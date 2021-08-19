Joseph Allen "Joe" Burch, age 79, of Whitetail Court, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was born on December 4, 1941 to William Russell Burch and Verlie Mae Peede Burch in the Colerain Township of Bertie County, NC. Joe retired after 34 years as an Engineering Technician for Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He cherished his family, especially his beloved wife of 59 years, Judy. Joe enjoyed fishing, drag racing, and repairing cars, known to many as "Mr. Fix It". He also liked to do yard work; however he was not allowed to cut Ms. Judy's grass, she had to do that herself for her lawnmower therapy and to make sure it was done like she wanted it. Joe and Judy loved to travel as long as Joe's health permitted, one of his favorite destinations was the Bahamas. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Burch Mitchell; and a brother, William Ray Burch, Sr. Left to cherish Joe's memory is his loving wife, Judith; son, Billy Burch and wife, Wendy of Suffolk, VA; daughter, Annette Burch Perry and husband, Ricky of Kenly, NC; granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Burch and boyfriend, Anthony of Windsor, VA; two grandsons, Justin Ray Burch and girlfriend, Marianne of Hampton, VA, and Johnny Ray Perry and girlfriend, Jodie of Kenly, NC; two great-granddaughters, Whitney Sidwell, and Kinsley Burch; one great-grandson, Brantley Burch; and brother, Donald Burch of Bristol, TN. ? A celebration of life graveside service was held on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Futrell Family Cemetery, Murfreesboro, NC, with Pastor Joe Lassiter officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478. Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/ search fund, type- Joseph Burch Garrett-Sykes Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements for the Burch family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting www.garrettsykesfs.com
