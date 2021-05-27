Joseph D. Liner, Jr.

Joseph "Joe" D. Liner, Jr., 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 20, 2021 in his home surrounded by his beloved wife and his loving family. Mr. Liner was born in Lake Junaluska, NC on October 30, 1937, and was the son of the late Joseph D. Liner, Sr. and Helen Mehaffey Poore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Frank Lipka, II. Mr. Liner attended East Carolina University, where he met the love of his life, his wife, Janice. He graduated from East Carolina University’s Class of 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. He later attended William & Mary where he graduated with a Masters of Guidance & Counseling degree. Mr. Liner had a passion for teaching, a fondness of young people, and the belief that every student deserved kindness and encouragement. Throughout his 40 years of service and dedication to Virginia Beach City Public Schools, Mr. Liner served as a teacher and guidance counselor. Over the span of his career, he taught sixth grade at Thalia Elementary, Social Studies at Kellam High, was a guidance counselor at Union Kempsville and then also at Kempsville High, and finished his career teaching Social Studies at Independence Jr. High School. He was a strong supporter and sponsor of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Mr. Liner touched countless lives and was an inspiration to many of his students. A longtime member of Providence Evangelical Friends Church in Virginia Beach, Mr. Liner dedicated his life to the Lord and faithfully served his church for many years. He served as the Chairman of the Administrative Council, the Elder of Education, Assistant Treasurer, and had served as its Presiding Clerk. An avid sports fan and outdoorsman, he loved deer hunting and enjoyed membership in B & N Hunt Club in Belvidere, NC. He was a longtime supporter of the Norfolk Tides and was a season ticket holder since 2000 with seats behind home plate. He spent many evenings and afternoons cheering on his home team. His children, grandchildren, and great grandson were the pride and joy of Mr. Liner’s life. He attended many softball games, baseball games, karate lessons, concerts, and other events in support of his family and was everyone’s cheerleader. In recent years, Mr. Liner enjoyed occasional trips, with family members, to Taco Bell or Hardees, unbeknownst to his wife. The legacy of his kindheartedness, passion for sports, love of helping others and mischievous spirit will live on through them. Surviving is his wife of over 60 years, Janice Stallings Liner; two daughters, Joy L. Simone (James) of Portsmouth, VA; and Jennifer L. Lipka of Virginia Beach; a sister, Jean Liner Stewart and family of Maryville, TN; three grandchildren, Samantha K. Wright, Alexander J. Liner (Andrew J. Weinstein), and Robert J. Fenimore; a great-grandson, Weston Jase "little man"; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. The family would like extend special thanks to Dr. Robert Woodard of First Colonial Family Practice, the doctors and staff at Sentara Cardiology Specialists, and the Kindred Hospice team for their dedication, loving care and support. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Providence Evangelical Friends Church, and will be conducted by Pastor Mike Barnes. A viewing will be held for an hour before the service. Friends may visit with the family in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the service. A graveside service will be held later in the afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in Up River Cemetery, Belvidere, NC. Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Evangelical Friends Church, 5340 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464, and designated for Friends Faith House. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
